Nichols, ElDana M. 1929-2021

ElDana Marie Nichols, 92, of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away at the Hiawatha Amberwell Hospital on June 16, 2021.
ElDana was born on June 16, 1929, in Harveyville, Kansas, the daughter of John and Edith Fields. ElDana graduated from Harveyville High School in 1947 and went to Topeka and graduated from beauty school in 1948 and then on to Hiawatha where she worked at Albertas Beauty Salon for several years until she opened a beauty shop in her home in the early 60s until the early 90s.
ElDana loved bowling and was on leagues for over 50 years, she also was an avid KU basketball fan. ElDana and her husband, Fred, also loved boating on the Missouri river and especially at the Lake of the Ozarks. She loved to travel and visited many places in the US and Europe, but her and Freds favorite place was Hawaii. ElDana loved to sew, quilt, cross stitch, crochet and knit.
Survivors include a son, Jeff Nichols (Amy) of Hiawatha, and a daughter, Gloria Nichols of Lawrence; grandchildren, Brent Rezabek of Hiawatha and Chelsea Rezabek of Lawrence.
ElDana was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Dale Fields; and her husband, Fred Nichols, September 2007.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday June 24, 2021, at the Presbyterian Church in Hiawatha. Cheryl Mishler will officiate.
The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Presbyterian Church of Hiawatha c/o Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South 7th St. Hiawatha, Ks 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
