Nigus, Bryce P.

Bryce P. Nigus
Bryce Philip Nigus, 32, of Hiawatha, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Amberwell in Hiawatha.
Bryce was born and raised in Hiawatha to parents, Ricky Nigus and Lori (Dachenhausen) Nigus and was the youngest of three children.
His siblings would often joke that Bryce was the favorite, because he could nearly always convince his parents to go along with his ideas.
He graduated from Hiawatha High School in 2007, Highland Community College in 2009 and furthered his education at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Business in 2011.
It was during his time at Highland Community College that he began dating his wife, Alayna (Tanking) Nigus. They both attended Washburn University and were married in Horton, Kansas, on July 7, 2012. They resided in Topeka, where Bryce worked for Frito Lay, Inc. before the birth of their first son, in 2013.
With the opportunity to return to his hometown and raise a family in community he grew up in, Bryce and Alayna returned to Hiawatha and purchased his childhood home. He worked in Hiawatha at AgJunction, Inc. and later Koch & Co, Inc.
Bryce was the father of four children, that he shared with his wife: Brody (eight), Emersyn Emmy (six), Annistyn Annie (four) and Bennett (three). He was a dedicated and involved father who wanted to see his children grow and succeed. He could nearly always be found coaching one of his childrens athletic teams or assisting in their numerous activities.
Apart from Bryces involvement with his family, he found joy in hobbies including: golf, BBQ, watching KU basketball, and most recently, refining his palate with bourbon selections.
Bryce was a hardworking family man, with big plans for the future with his wife and children.
Bryce is survived by: his wife, Alayna (Tanking) Nigus; four children: Brody, Emersyn, Annistyn and Bennett; mother, Lori Nigus; siblings, Brooke (Phil) Reynolds of Carbondale, Kansas and Brett (Paige) Nigus; stepmother, Laurice Nigus; stepbrother, Nick (Kathy) Johansen; stepsisters, Rachel (Colby) Knudson of Horton and Kelsey Johansen; and grandmother, Mary Dachenhausen, of Sun City, Arizona.
He is also survived by: multiple aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and extended family.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Ricky Nigus of Hiawatha; great-grandmother, Berea Nigus of Hiawatha; cousin, Branden Leupold of Leavenworth, Kansas; grandfather, Phillip Dachenhausen of Sun City; and uncle, Gary Nigus of Hiawatha.
A celebration of Bryces life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Hiawatha.
Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery, east of Everest, Kansas.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
The family will meet with friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, at the Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, to be designated by the family for the Nigus children at a later date.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com, which is also livestreaming site. As published in the Hiawatha World.
