Nigus, Duane A. 1934-2022

Duane Albert Nigus died peacefully at home with family, May 13, 2022.
Duane was born Sept. 25, 1934, to Ray and Louise Nigus in Hiawatha.
Duane was raised on a dairy farm outside Hiawatha and graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1952. Duane attended Kansas University for a short time before starting his 50 year career as an engineers assistant with the Kansas Department of Transportation in Topeka, Kansas.
Duane was very creative, and had a knack for all things mechanical and electrical.
Duane was proud to have earned the "extra class" license for amateur radio. Duane was also actively involved with his childrens various projects and activities. Duane was a familiar face around downtown Topeka, where he spent his lunchtimes walking until his retirement, in 2002.
Duane married Janet Seeley Feb. 20, 1963, in Miami, Oklahoma. Janet died in 2002.
Duane was also preceded in death by: his mother; father; and seven siblings.
Survivors include: two sons, Durwin (Pam) Nigus of Chillicothe, Illinois and Philip (Chonita) Nigus of Topeka; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held for Duane later this summer at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha. As published in the Hiawatha World.
