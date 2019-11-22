Nigus, Mary Lou 1925-2019

ROBINSON, Kan. Mary Lou Nigus, 94, of rural Robinson, died peacefully early Thursday morning, Nov. 21, 2019, at Maple Heights Nursing Home, in Hiawatha, where she had been a resident for nearly six years.
Mary Lou was born Oct. 22, 1925, in Stella, Nebraska, the oldest child of four children born to George Deaver and Gladys Young Lambert.
She lived with her family, in Stella, for a number of years before they moved to Claytonville, where she attended Willis High School and graduated.
Mary Lou worked at the Horton Garment Factory for four years, also at the Robinson Middle School in the cafeteria.
She enjoyed being able to be at home with family, gardening, just being outdoors. She also enjoyed bird watching.
Mary Lou was of the generation, and by growing up on the farm of being creative and doing with what is available to work with.
She enjoyed volunteering with the BCDS Thrift Shop for many years.
Mary Lou was a fun, loving and very outgoing person, and enjoyed whatever she was doing.
She married Keith Raymond Pete Nigus, July 15, 1945, at Marysville, Kansas.
They lived nearly all of their married life on the Lambert farm, southeast of Robinson.
They spent many years enjoying each others company, traveling before he died May 5, 1998.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; her son, Mike, Aug. 18, 2017; two brothers, Floyd and James Lambert.
Survivors include: her daughter-in-law, Linda Nigus, of Hiawatha; two granddaughters, Sheri Griffin of Lees Summit, Missouri, and Stacy Hoy (Steve), of Falls City, Nebraska; four great-grandchildren: Emily Griffin, Allison Griffin, Ryker Hoy and Jake Hoy.
Private family inurnment will take place at Claytonville Cemetery, south of Hiawatha.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: BCDS (Brown County Developmental Services), which may be sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, who is assisting the family.
A special message, or note of comfort, may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
