Nimz, Jerome E.

Jerome E. Nimz, 80, of Hiawatha, passed away on July 4, 2021, in Highland, Kansas.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Denton Cemetery on Saturday July 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Reverend Jerry Petering, of Denton United Methodist Church, officiating. Arrangements are by Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha.
Jerome was born in Horton, Kansas, to Charles and Elizabeth (Denton) Nimz on July 14, 1940. Jerome attended school in Denton, Kansas, and graduated with the class of 1958. He married Sharon Sexton on June 28, 1963, at the Denton Methodist Church. Although later getting divorced, Jerome and Sharon remained very close and attended many family gatherings together.
After graduation, Jerome enlisted with the 2 BN, 130th FA, Kansas Army National Guard of Troy, for seven years. He worked for CO-OP in Leona and Robinson, retiring as the Grain Elevator Manager after 40 years. Jerome was involved in Smithton Lodge #1, AF&AM of Highland, Blue Lodge and was active member in the Leona Sportsman Club. He was a member of the Bellevue Methodist Church in Leona.
Jerome is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Nimz, Jr. (brother) and spouse.
Jerome is survived by Rebecca Nimz (Jeff Adkins), James Nimz (Rose Trainer) and Michelle Gepford (David); nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Honorary escorts: Amanda Covert, Isaac Covert, Malachi Oswald, Jacob Barnhart, Sarah Nimz-Ball, Hailey Nimz, Hannah Nimz, Tyler Gepford and Jacob Gepford.
Memorial funds will be donated to the Smithton Masonic Lodge or Brown County Veterans Honor Guard, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434. Military honors a courtesy of the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard, Masonic Committal Services to be conducted by Smithton Masonic Lodge.
The family of Jerome wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Two Timbers in Highland, Kansas and Freedom Hospice of Hiawatha.
A special note or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com which is also the livestreaming site. As published in the Hiawatha World.
