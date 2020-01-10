BUTLER, Mo. Esther Carleen Nissen, age 88, Butler, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at her home, in Butler.
She was born on a farm in northeast Kansas, on Nov. 4, 1931, to Carl and Elva Bushey Hutchinson.
Esther graduated from Whiting High School.
In her early life, she was baptized and joined the Methodist Church and remained active in her Christian faith.
In 1951, she met and married Herbert Lee Nissen, of Fairfax, Missouri, while he was on active duty during the Korean Conflict.
Together, they lived in Cheyenne, Wyoming, until he was released and then moved back to Missouri.
To this union two children were born.
Esther was a member of the Ohio Street United Methodist Church, Ohio Street U.M.W., Order of the Eastern Star and Sunshine Sewing Circle.
Esther was employed at JC Penneys, on the Butler Square, for 25 years.
Esther was not much of a family person, but loved them all and enjoyed them when they were around.
She spent her time working, sewing, reading, walking and traveling.
Esther is survived by: her children, Ronald Nissen and wife, Gay Lea, of Butler, and Marilyn Nissen Busby, of Overland Park, Kansas; five grandchildren: Jimmy Nissen, Julia Barber, Jeffrey Nissen, Angelea Busby and Nicholas Busby; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lorna Slimmer and husband, Lawrence, of Hiawatha, Kansas, and Cleo VanDalsem and husband, Elvon, of Fairview, Kansas; and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Herbert, in 1995; two sisters, Rose Lavern (infant), in 1935, and Marilyn Jane Freeborn, in 2008; brother-in-law, Derryl Freeborn, in 2015; son-in-law, William Busby, in 2018.
Funeral services were 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel 660-679-6555, Butler.
Burial in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax.
Contributions suggested to: Butler Public Library, Butler Senior Center or Ohio Street United Methodist Church.
Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
