SABETHA, Kan. Mayme Noll, age 94, passed away on Nov. 26, 2020, in Sabetha, Kanas. She was born on March 13, 1926, in Sand Springs, Kansas, to Joseph and Anna (Sottong) Aker.
Mayme married Thomas Noll on Feb. 7, 1948, at Topeka, Kanas. He passed away May 21, 2012.
Mayme was raised at Sand Springs and graduated from Abilene High School in Abilene, Kansas, in 1944. She worked for two years at United Telephone and then moved to Topeka in 1946 where she worked for Santa Fe Railroad. When married the couple established their home Perry, Kansas, and in 1963 moved to Brown County Kansas where she was a homemaker and farm wife. She moved to Sabetha in 2012.
She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Altar Society and the Grey Ladies at Hiawatha. She had been a Girl Scout and 4-H Leader. She enjoyed raising flowers and traveling. She has visited all the states except Delaware and also traveled to Europe, New Zeland and other countries.
Survivors: children, Don (Margaret) Noll of Grant City, Missouri, Jane (Alan) Oldland of Centennial, Colorado, Joe (Joan) Noll and Mark (Joanne) Noll both of Hiawatha; 19 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; brothers, Carl, Walter and Robert Aker; sisters, Geneveve Weishaar and Clara Aker; great-grandchildren, Jonah Noll and Savannah McGraw.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father Lawrence Stoley as the presiding priest. Interment will be in Falls City Catholic Cemetery.
The Mass will be live streamed on the Churchs Facebook page: www.facebook.com/sppfc. As published in the Hiawatha World.
