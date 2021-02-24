Noon, Virginia M.

Virginia M. Noon
WICHITA, Kan. Virginia Mary (Jiles) Noon passed away Feb. 16, 2021, at her current home in Wichita, Kansas. She was 96 years old. Virginia formerly lived in Hiawatha for 21 years prior to moving to Wichita in 2020.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Virginia had worked many years as a docent and administrator at the Brown County Historical Society Museum. She retired from that position when she was 84 years old. She previously had also worked in the Latch Key program in Hiawatha as a child care provider. Prior to moving to Hiawatha, Virginia had owned and operated the Midwest Child Care Center in Fort Madison, Iowa, which employed 23 care providers and a cook, and had an enrollment of 142 pre-school children.
Virginia was preceded in death, in 1998, by her husband of 57 years, Thomas Ray Noon.
She is survived by their four sons, Thomas (Laura), Randall (Leslie), Patrick and James (Victoria); 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Virginia is also survived by a sister, Marcia (Jiles) Lieurance Wilson in Springhill, Tennessee. Virginia was the daughter of Marcus Edward Jiles and Ethyl Vera Jiles of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and was the fourth of eight children.
In Hiawatha Virginia belonged to the Lutheran Womens Bible Study Group, which she greatly enjoyed, and was an active general class ham radio operator. Her call sign was KC0CIO and she was a member of the Hiawatha Amateur Radio Club and for many years participated in various ham radio activities such as the annual Field Day event.
Virginia will be interred next to her husband in Clinton, Iowa. Other arrangements are currently pending.
Instead of flowers please donate in Virginias name to the Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Road, Hiawatha, KS 66434 (tel: 785-742-1976). Virginia would greatly appreciate the favor. As published in the Hiawatha World.
