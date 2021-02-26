Nottingham, Edna L. 1932-2021

PARKVILLE, Mo. Edna Louise (Mueller) Nottingham, 88, of Parkville, Missouri, went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family at Kansas City Hospice House.
Edna was born on April 12, 1932, to Edgar and Mary (Parks) Mueller in Robinson, Kansas.
Edna spent her young days growing up on the farm. Her father, Edgar Louis, bought a new pair of horses in anticipation for her arrival and hopes that she would be a boy. Since she wouldnt take over the farm, she took on a version of his name, Edna Louise, and with that his commitment to hard work as well.
Edna graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1950. Later that year she married the love of her life, Donald Nottingham, on Dec. 3, 1950. They were married just shy of 67 years at the time of his death in 2017.
Faith was at the core of Edna. She was baptized at the age of 14 and rededicated her life at the age of 37. She was a member of Victory Hills Baptist Church (KCK) and Lenexa Baptist Church (Lenexa). She and Don faithfully attended church each and every Sunday, followed by roast beef lunch waiting at home in the oven. Upon her death Edna shared one last gift to us all, her last words spoken were I can see Jesus.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Susan (Brett) King, Parkville; son, Steve Nottingham, Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Dorothy Wright, Hiawatha, Kansas; sisters-in-law, Mary Beth (Hillis) Bowen, Hiawatha, Joann Christian, Marion, Ohio, Jeanne (Paul) Grizzle, Shawnee, Kansas, and Bettie Tollefson, Lenexa, Kansas; five granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews including John Wright, White Cloud, Kansas, Martha Wright-Gill, Hiawatha, and Terry Bowen, Hiawatha.
Proceeded in death by her loving husband, Donald Nottingham; her son, Robert Nottingham; her parents, and her sister, Rosemary Sweetland.
Celebration of life was help Monday, Feb. 15, at Chapel Hill Memorial Garden.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
