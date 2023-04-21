WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Mildred (Millie) Eileen Nuzum, 93, White Cloud, Kansas, peacefully passed away, Saturday April 15, 2023, at home with family at her side.
She was born May 10, 1929, to Boyd and Sylvia (ne;e Adams) Lock in Rulo, Nebraska.
Her father owned and operated a sawmill in Rulo, and she would reminisce about Shagging pilings on the Missouri River as a child, which involved locating large wooden poles cabled together used to prevent the river from changing its course. When they washed away and were floating down the river, they would try to pull them ashore with a boat and use their draft horses to drag them to the sawmill.
Also visiting her grandmother, Molly Harris, who lived on a Missouri river island south of Rulo. She loved the sound of freight trains as it reminded her of her childhood in Rulo and all the troop-trains going by during World War II.
Millie enjoyed farming, ranching, gardening, canning, quilting, and traveling to local and state fairs to watch her grandchildren participate in 4-H events. She loved being a waitress at Casino White Cloud for 22 years, which allowed her to make so many new friends. Yet her preferred pastime would be to hunt for the elusive morel mushroom.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Howard and Virgil (Dutch); sisters, Opal, Mary and infant sister, Jennie May; husbands, Charles Butrick, Kenneth Nuzum, and Elmer Barker; sons, David James, Boyd Charles (BC), Dennis Delynn (Bud), Butrick-Nuzum; George Curtis, Randy Kevin Nuzum; grandson, Kristian Curtis Nuzum, and granddaughters, Wendy Nuzum, Andrea Noel Nuzum.
She is survived by her brother, Elmo Lock of Lake Charles, Louisiana; sons, Kenny Nuzum Jr., Hiawatha; Tim (Connie) Nuzum, White Cloud, Kansas; grandsons, Kyle Nuzum, Blunt, South Dakota; Evan and Ian Nuzum, White Cloud; Ehren (Miranda) Nuzum, Falls City, Nebraska, Ethan Nuzum, Highland, Kansas, Jason Tilton, Brandon and Tanya Waggoner. As well as great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Services are planned for 2 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Highland, Kansas. Chaplin John Kress, NEK Hospice will officiate.
Interment will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery, White Cloud.
Friends may call at the funeral home after noon Sunday, where the family will meet from 3 to 5 p.m. that afternoon.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
