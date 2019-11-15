OBleness, Spencer M. 1991-2019

TOPEKA, Kan. Spencer Michael OBleness, 27, of Topeka, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Topeka.
He was born Nov. 15, 1991, in Topeka, the son of Michael and Rebecca (Wilson) OBleness.
He graduated from Shawnee Heights High School in 2010, and attended Washburn Tech.
Spencer had been employed at several area restaurants and currently worked for Aramark, at the Mars facility.
He is survived by: his daughter, Addison Leigh OBleness, Lenexa, Kansas; his mother, Rebecca, Topeka; his father, Michael, Vallejo, California; and a brother, Ryan C. Shirk, Wichita, Kansas.
Also surviving are numerous other family and friends.
Spencer enjoyed time with family, friends and his dog, Turbo.
He loved to play golf, avid fan of KU Jayhawk basketball and Kansas City Chiefs football.
A celebration of Spencers life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 Southeast Minnesota, Topeka.
Family requests that you wear casual attire.
To leave a message for Spencers family, please visit www.dovetopeka.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.