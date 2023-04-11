Ogden, Michael J. 1939-2023

TOPEKA, Kan. Michael Joseph Ogden, of Hiawatha, passed away Dec. 28, 2022, at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka. He was 83.

Michael was named after his great-grandfather, Michael Joseph Robidoux, wife of Jenny Rulo Robidoux of Rulo, Nebraska. Michael was born Nov. 4, 1939, at Omaha, Nebraska, the fourth son of Howard and Carolyn Henningsen Ogden. Mikes grandmother Carrie Robidoux Ogden of Rulo, named Mike after his great-grandfather who was born in 1839.

