Ogden, Michael J. 1939-2023

TOPEKA, Kan. Michael Joseph Ogden, of Hiawatha, passed away Dec. 28, 2022, at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka. He was 83.
Michael was named after his great-grandfather, Michael Joseph Robidoux, wife of Jenny Rulo Robidoux of Rulo, Nebraska. Michael was born Nov. 4, 1939, at Omaha, Nebraska, the fourth son of Howard and Carolyn Henningsen Ogden. Mikes grandmother Carrie Robidoux Ogden of Rulo, named Mike after his great-grandfather who was born in 1839.
He is preceded in death by his parents; twin brothers, Leonard Larry and Leonard, brothers Charles and Howard, Jr. (Butch), USMC killed in action in 1967 during Vietnam War, and sister Carol Ogden McGinnis.
Survivors include brother, John Ogden of Dallas, TX and sister Maggie Ardery of New River, Arizona. His children, Carlelle was born in 1962, Steve in 1964, and Nathan in 1968. They survive. Also survive along with grandchildren, Alyssa Connolly (Garber), Diego Valcarcel, Maxwell Wagner, and many nieces and nephews.
Mike attended schools in Omaha, and in 1954 went to Omaha Tech High. He served with the U.S. Marines from 1957 until 1963, discharged at rank of PFC. He was an honor marine FMF.
He moved to Phoenix, Arizona, to be with his family, mother, sisters and brothers in 1968. He owned and operated for many years a retail and military marketing business, retiring to Sun City, Arizona. In 2007, he moved back to the White Cloud Reservation where he was a respected tribal member working on many important issues with the Iowa Tribe. He helped with Seniors Programs and Elders, THPO with Lance Foster, the Tribal Historic Workshops and the Ioway Museum. He did research and genealogy of his native American heritage about the history of the Iowa Tribe from 1820-1890. He also was a member of the Iowa Tribal Honor Guard.
A celebration of Mikes eternal life is planned for 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, Hiawatha. Reverend Michael Dunaway will officiate.
Services and lunch will be held later at 12 p.m. Saturday, at the George Ogden Building on the Iowa Reservation near White Cloud.
Inurnment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Mt. Zion Community, northeast of Hiawatha. Military honors will be a courtesy of the Iowa Tribe Honor Guard.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, Thursday and Friday during office hours.
The family will meet with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at Zion Lutheran Church.
Memorial contributions suggested to Zion Lutheran Church sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
