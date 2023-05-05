Leola Maxine Aberle Oldridge, 92, of Hiawatha, passed away at Vintage Park Assisted Living, Sunday evening, April 30, 2023.
She was born Aug. 7, 1930, at her parents home, George and Lydia Isabelle Stoller Aberle, in Sabetha, Kansas, by Dr. Fred Wrightman and Enna Strahm. She attended eight grades (had perfect attendance) at Albany School just across the road from her home which is now the Albany Museum, prior to graduating from Sabetha High School in 1948. After high school she worked at Duckwalls and Safeway in Sabetha.
Leola married Jack Oldridge, Feb. 11, 1951, at Hiawatha. They were married 64 years where they farmed and raised livestock near Hiawatha, until his death in 2005.
Leola and Jack took care of the Hiawatha city lake ducks and volunteered at the NEK-CAP local Christmas Bureau. She is the last member of the KK neighborhood club started in 1912. She was a long time member of the First Christian Church of Hiawatha. She also enjoyed cooking and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jack; two sisters, Verna Mae Baskett and Ruth Harrison and four brothers, George Aberle, Jr., Robert Aberle, Gary Aberle, and Eldon Aberle.
Survivors are two children, Todd Oldridge, of Robinson, Kansas and Becky Elmore, of Higginsville, Missouri; four grandchildren, five foster grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. A dear friend to Leola was Hazel Steely, of Hiawatha.
A celebration of Leolas eternal life is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the First Christian Church in Hiawatha. Pastor Ron Stair will officiate.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, after 10 a.m. Monday.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services Tuesday, at Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House or First Christian Church Memorial Fund, left in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
