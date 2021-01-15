Olsen, Jerry L 1940-2021

Jerry L. Olsen was born on Feb. 13, 1940, in Horton, Kansas, to Bennett and Sally (Madison) Olsen. Jerry graduated from Holton High School in 1958. Jerry then went to the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas, where he joined the U.S. Armys Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC). Jerry graduated from KU with a B.S. in electrical engineering in 1963.
From 1963 to 1965 Jerry received flight training at the U.S. Army Aviation Center in Fort Rucker, Alabama. From 1965 to 1966 during the Vietnam War, Jerry was deployed to Kon Tum, Vietnam, where he conducted flight surveillance for the 219th Aviation Company (Recon). The Army honorably discharged Jerry in 1966.
Later that year, Jerry joined Braniff International, rising to the rank of Captain of Boeing 727s.
Jerry married Carrie Rosell of Abilene, Kansas, on Aug. 30, 1975. They established a home in Willis, Kansas, before permanently settling in Hiawatha, Kansas. Their sons, Miles and Ross Olsen, were born in 1977 and 1979, respectively.
In 1982 Jerry retired from Braniff without ever denting an airplane.
Jerry died in his home in Hiawatha on Jan. 12, 2021. He wished to be cremated.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Carrie, of Hiawatha; his son, Miles, daughter-in-law, Amanda, and grandsons, Anders and Vaughn of Bala-Cynwyd, Pennsylvania; and his son, Ross, and daughter-in-law, Heather, of Pueblo, Colorado.
The family welcomes memorial contributions to the Morrill Free Public Library in Hiawatha, and they will hold a private gathering at a later date.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
