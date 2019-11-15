Olson, Ricky L. Skeeter 1964-2019

HIAWATHA, Kan. Ricky Lee Skeeter Olson, 55, of Hiawatha, went home to his Lord, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at St. Francis KU Campus, in Topeka, Kansas, surround by his family.
Skeeter was born at Horton, Aug. 26, 1964, the youngest of seven children born to Herbert and Betty Adams Olson, and has spent his whole life in the Robinson/Hiawatha area.
He grew up in Robinson, where he attended school prior to graduating from Hiawatha High School.
Skeeter worked cement construction and trucking his whole life.
He was a loving father, husband, brother, son, uncle and grandfather.
His grandkids were his world, they were his hobby.
He loved all kids. Rick always had a smile on his face and, like his Dad, knew no strangers, and always willing to help.
On Sept. 20, 2008, he was united in marriage to Mary Cavin Olson.
They made fun of the fact that Rick had to change his last name.
She survives at home.
Other survivors include: his mother, Betty Olson; four brothers: Doug (Lisa), Chuck (Teresa), Jeffery (Margaret), all of Hiawatha, and Steve (Robin), of Burlington Junction, Missouri; two sisters: Terri Campbell (Gary), of Clarksdale, Missouri, and Pam Gunnells (Steve), of Nolansville, Tennessee; two stepdaughters: Coltara Segenhagen (William), of Holton, Kansas, and Jackie Catron (Shane), of Delia, Kansas; stepson, Jeffery Adkins (Renee), of Topeka; eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ricky was preceded in death by: his father, Herbert; and his grandparents.
A Celebration of Ricks life is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Hiawatha. Pastors Blake Wyatt and Rich Lehmkuhl will officiate.
Interment will follow, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to help funeral expenses, in care of: Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday.
The family will meet with friends at the church starting at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
A special note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
