Marilyn Ann Oltjen, ninety of Hiawatha, died Oct. 25, 2022, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.
Marilyn was born Sept. 24, 1932, in Bendena, Kansas. She graduated from Troy High School and attended Kansas State University where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority.
Marilyn married her college sweetheart, Max E. Oltjen on June 29, 1952, and celebrated 70 blessed years of marriage this summer.
Marilyn was a member of Upper Wolf Lutheran Church, where she was active as Jrunior and Sr. Choir Director, Bible Study, Sunday School teacher, and member of the ELCW where she helped sew quilts, make baby kits and school kits for Lutheran World Relief.
Marilyn was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing bridge and was a member of Sorosis, Eastern Star and Chapter HU P.E.O serving as President, Treasurer and Chaplin.
Marilyn is survived by: her husband, Max, at the home; Terri Schmitt (Pat), Larry Oltjen (Martha), Susan Hammond (Richard), Sandi Heline (Jeff), and Rob Oltjen (the late Julie Oltjen); 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Marilyn is also survived by her sister, Janice Dahl and sister-in-law, Kathy Albers.
Preceding her in death are: her parents, Arthur and Goldie (Laverentz) Albers; three brothers: Warren Albers, Byron Albers, Wayne Albers; and three sisters: Dorothy Scholz, Lorene Roberts, Donna Klebe; and daughter-in-law, Julie Oltjen.
A celebration of Marilyns life is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Upper Wolf Lutheran Church, Robinson, Kansas, with lunch to follow at the Oltjen Farms Venue.
Visitation with the family will be Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, where friends may call after 12 p.m. Thursday.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home may be made to Upper Wolf Lutheran Church, Robinson Kansas, or Chapter HU P.E.O local scholarship fund made in her honor.
