Palato, Steven 1938-2022

Steven Steve Palato was born Sept. 1, 1938, in Santa Barbara, California, the eldest child of Irvin and Alice Palato.
He died in his Hiawatha home surrounded by family April 21, 2022.
He joined the US Navy and served on the USS Princeton, from 1955 through 1959.
After leaving the service, he worked several years in the agricultural and produce business in California and Arizona before retiring. While living in Hiawatha, he worked for USD #415 as a crossing guard, which he loved.
Steve had two previous marriages then met his current wife, Evie, in 1986. She survives of the home.
Between them, they have 11 children: Steve. Jr. (Regina), Larry (Christine), Richard (Terry), Samantha (Michael), Stephanie (Sarah), Roberta (Nelson), Sheri (Daryl) and Randy; with 35 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, Irvin and sister, Nellie.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and children: Cindi, Brenda and Isabel, who died in infancy.
A private family gathering will be held to honor his life.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hope Brown County cancer fund which may be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
