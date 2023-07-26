Papa, Elizabeth M. 1933-2023

ATHENS, Ga. Elizabeth Middlebrook Papa, 90, of Athens, Georgia, died peacefully, on July 25, 2023.
She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of Horace and Helen Middlebrook, and grew up in Hiawatha.
She leaves behind her son, Bill; and her daughter, Kathy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Papa.
Elizabeth had the wisdom of a sage, the spirit of an adventurer, the heart of a lion, and an unwavering commitment to the Lord to serve Him in all that she did. She was a prayer warrior who enjoyed and nourished her personal relationship with Jesus Christ through numerous bible studies, retreats, and prayer groups. She served as a volunteer for the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, PTA, and the Gideons. Most notable was her volunteer work at Alps Road Elementary School Library. Serving in that role for over forty years, she cherished the fulfillment she experienced in mentoring children and encouraging them to develop the joy and empowerment of reading. Her creativity sparked many an imagination. She was also a wonderful mother who delighted in her children, their friends, and countless others in the Athens community.
