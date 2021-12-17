Pape, Charlene O. 1923-2021

Charlene Odessa (Ellis) Pape passed away peacefully the evening of Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the Pines in Hiawatha.
She was born Nov. 16, 1923, in Robinson, Kansas to Charles and Nettie (Marker) Ellis, the second of three children.
She grew up in Robinson, attending Robinson Elementary School and graduating from Robinson High School, with the class of 1941.
Charlene married Warner Pape, Jr. Dec. 26, 1940, in Washington, Kansas. After a few years spent in Alton, Illinois, working on a dairy farm, Charlene and Warner made their home in the Zion Community north of Robinson where they farmed 2,000 acres, until they retired and moved to Hiawatha in 1984.
Warner and Charlene had three sons: Warner Ronald Ron Pape, III, deceased, (Julia Stonebarger) of Richmond, Texas; Jerry Pape, Fairfield Bay, Arkansas and Alan Mark Pape, El Reno, Oklahoma. Their four grandchildren, Julie Christine Christie Pape Lorenz (David), Omega, Oklahoma, Warner Travis Pape (Rachel), Houston, Texas, Lori Pape Henry (Corey), Hiawatha and Jodi Pape Twombly (Paul) Hiawatha, and their 10 great-grandchildren: Chase and Cale Lorenz, Lily and Julianne Pape, Ashlynn, Ethan, and Karson Henry, and Hannah, Claire, and Jace Twombly, were their pride and joy.
Charlene was a busy homemaker and farm wife, all those years on the farm. After her children graduated from school, she attended Highland Community College and received her Associates of Arts in Music in 1968 and she also took summer classes at Kansas State University.
Charlene is best known for her love of music and her passion of sharing it with others. She gave piano and organ lessons to hundreds of kids over more than 40 years, including two of her granddaughters and five of her great-grandchildren. Charlene played the organ at Zion Methodist Church for 40 years, was in the Church Choir at both Zion and First United Methodist Church, was in the Handbell Choir, provided weekly music for nursing homes, played for numerous weddings and funerals and accompanied many different musicians, but most special to her was sitting at the piano playing and singing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Charlene was very active in many organizations. She was a member of the Bithiah Chapter #454 from 1947 to 1981 and in 1981, joined the Zenith Chapter #184 of the Order of Eastern Star, where she held the office of organist for 50 years, as well as other offices, and was the Grand Marshall of the Grand Chapter of Kansas in 1973-1974. Charlene was a member of PEO-HU Chapter for 38 years where she held offices of chaplain, guard, and president. She was also a member of Hiawatha Music Club, Saturday Club, the Hiawatha Country Club Auxiliary, several bridge clubs, the Library Club, and the United Methodist WomenRebecca Circle, she taught Sunday School at Zion, and she volunteered with the Hiawatha Hospital Auxiliary in the hospital gift shop and at the welcome desk.
Charlene and Warner loved to entertain and travel with their friends. Charlene hosted countless meeting and parties in the house they built in Hiawatha. Her greatest moments, however, were hosting her family every Christmas, and all the family fun at the lake house at Grand Lake in Oklahoma, water skiing and boating.
Charlene and Warner also were passionate Kansas State Wildcat fans and had season K-State football tickets for more than 60 years and attended games until only a few years ago. They traveled several times with the K-State Alumni group to football bowl games. Charlene was a golfer with a few hole-in-one shots to brag about, liked to play cards and games, and loved to spend time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Charlene was preceded in death by: her devoted husband of nearly 80 years, Warner, who passed away in 2020; her oldest son, Ron; older brother, Norman Ellis; and her beloved sister Mary Geraldine Geri Welsh.
A celebration of Charlenes eternal life is planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, Hiawatha, with Pastor Dan Norwood officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha after 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services at Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to PEO Scholarship Fund or First United Methodist Church, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
