RESERVE, Kan. Patricia DeFaun Pat Pekarek (Kee), 84, of rural Reserve, Kansas, died unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, July 4, 2023, at her home.
She was born in Holt County, Missouri, Jan. 31, 1939, at the family homestead in rural Oregon, Missouri. She was the oldest of four children, born to William and Pauline (Cotton) Kee, of whom she got so many of her wonderful personality traits and talents.
Pat attended school in Holt County, graduating from high school with the class of 1957. She loved to attend class reunions and had stayed in touch with her classmates over the many years. After graduation, Pat worked at various doctors offices from 1957-1965, one being the Thompson-Brumm & Knepper Clinic of St. Joseph, Missouri, where she served as an administrative assistant and often attended house calls or home visits with the doctors and enjoyed helping and meeting many people over those years.
She married Ian Dale Ike Pekarek June 7, 1964, in Holt County, soon after moved to White Cloud, Kansas. They later moved to Reserve, in the white house on the hill where they lived together for fifty plus years.
Pat loved being a homemaker and loved to take care of her family, while taking care of others too. She loved cooking big meals, canning food from the garden, sewing clothes, and baking delicious chocolate cakes. She also collected thimbles and spoons from her travels.
Pat was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the First Christian Church, both of Reserve, and attended them regularly while they will still active, and a member of the Eastern Star Chapter from Holt County, Missouri and then later on Zenith Chapter #184, OES of Hiawatha. Pat sold Avon for forty-two years, along with also being a receptionist for the local Weight Watchers branch for thirty plus years. She worked at Bonnies Jewels and Gifts and later for Steves Corner Drug, both of Hiawatha.
Survivors of Pat are her two daughters, Susan Pekarek, of Overland Park, Kansas, Sara Smith (Shawn), of Hiawatha; a sister, Nancy Schaeffer (Phil), of Dearborn, Missouri; a brother, Stan Kee, of Carrollton, Missouri; two grandchildren, Sydney and Cooper Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ike, Dec. 22, 2018; and a sister, Billie.
A celebration of Pats life is planned for 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 8, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, with Shane Spangler officiating.
Interment will follow at Corneilison Cemetery, Reserve.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 to 6 p.m. Friday.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Corneilison Cemetery which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
