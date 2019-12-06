FALLS CITY, Neb. Dixie Pethoud, 61, Falls City, passed away Dec. 2, 2019, in Omaha, Nebraska.
She was born Oct. 17, 1958, in Hot Springs, South Dakota, to Richard and Dessie (Baer) Adair.
She married Michael Pethoud, on Sept. 17, 1977, in Falls City. They divorced in 1994.
Dixie was raised in Hot Springs and graduated Hot Springs High School in 1976.
She then attended the University of South Dakota.
The couple moved to Falls City in 1978. She worked various jobs in Falls City, including the Falls City Clothing Store until returning to college to get her teaching degree.
She was a long time teacher at Hiawatha Middle School.
She was a member of St. Pauls Evangelical Lutheran Church and also the National Education Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include: daughter, Vicki (Jack) Bangert, of Falls City; brothers: Stan (Nina Moen) Adair, of Ferndale, Washington, Duane (Sue) Adair, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Les (Kay) Adair, of Reno, Nevada; sister, Sherry (David) Solomon, of Loveland, Colorado; and grandchildren: Jacoby, Josslyn and Evelyn Bangert.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at St. Pauls Evangelical Lutheran Church, 20th and Towle St., with Reverend Andrew Chavanak officiating.
Inurnment will be in Fricke Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to Falls City Library and Arts Center.
Dorr & Clark Funeral Home, 2303 Harlan St., Falls City, NE 68355 402-245-2424.
More information can be found at www.dorrandclark.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
