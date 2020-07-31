Pittman, Laurene M. 1932-2020

HOISINGTON, Ks. Laurene M. Pittman passed away July 25, 2020. She was a mother, grandmother, genealogist, and friend.
Laurene was born on April 1, 1932 in Horton, Kansas to Ed and Ruth (Morehead) Villard. She married Leonard E. (Gene or Pitt) Pittman on August 6, 1950, in Hiawatha, Kansas. They lived in Manhattan, Kansas, much of their married life before wintering in Mesa, Arizona. These past few years she lived with her daughter Linda and son-in-law Glenn near Ellinwood, Kansas before moving to Country Place Senior Living in Hoisington, Kansas.
She enjoyed golf, bridge, camping, teaching her grandkids and great grandkids to make noodles. She was a fan of the K-State Wildcats, the KC Royals, the KC Chiefs, and of the Arizona Diamondbacks. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends and for genealogy.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and one grandson but is survived by her four children, Terry (Alesia) Pittman, Manhattan, Linda (Glenn) Heine, Ellinwood, Donna (Keith) Olson, Alta Vista, Deb (Matt) Mannell, Topeka, and seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and three great- great-grandchildren as well as her sister, Grace (Thurman) Miller, Reserve Kansas; brother, Norman (Barbara) Villard, Mesa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Laurene wished to be cremated and her ashes buried beside her husband in the Hiawatha Cemetery, Hiawatha. A graveside service will be held at a future date.
If you choose to give a memorial in Laurenes name, know that she donated her time and money to further the ministry of the church, to help those in need, and to preserve family histories. Please honor her by supporting these in your area. As published in the Hiawatha World.
