Laurene M. Pittman
Laurene M. Pittman passed away July 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Hiawatha Cemetery, Hiawatha, Kansas. Bring your own lawn chairs and umbrellas.
Full obituary was in the July 31, 2020, issue. Full obituary also available at www.minnischapel.org
Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, is in charge of local arrangements.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
