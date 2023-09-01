BARRINGTON, Ill. Warren Walter Plamann, 73, formerly of rural Hiawatha, died June 27, 2023, at a care facility, at Barrington, Illinois. He was 73.
Warren was born in Horton, Kansas, Sept. 27, 1949, one of three children born to Walter and Norma Morgan Plamann. He grew up near Hiawatha, where he attended school and graduated high school with the class of 1967. He graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelor of science, in Hospital Administration.
Growing up on a farm, he was involved with 4H where he showed cattle. In later years, he loved his Great Danes.
Warren served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years advancing to Chief Petty Officer as a hospital corpsman. After the Navy, he began another career as a CT Tech for 16 years at Good Shepard Hospital in Barrington. After retiring, Warren loved going to movies and enjoyed doing planted pots with his favorite flowers. His love and devotion was this family.
He married Dawn Patricia Jan. 21, 1990. Warren and Dawn were blessed with a son, Michael Joseph, and dear brother to Diana Stark and Teresa Allen.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents.
At his request, he was cremated with private services held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha where he was interred on the family lot. Military honors were a courtesy of the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
