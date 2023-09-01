BARRINGTON, Ill. Warren Walter Plamann, 73, formerly of rural Hiawatha, died June 27, 2023, at a care facility, at Barrington, Illinois. He was 73.

Warren was born in Horton, Kansas, Sept. 27, 1949, one of three children born to Walter and Norma Morgan Plamann. He grew up near Hiawatha, where he attended school and graduated high school with the class of 1967. He graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelor of science, in Hospital Administration.

To plant a tree in memory of Warren Plamann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.