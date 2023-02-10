LANE COUNTY, Ore. Robert Jacob Plummer, 45, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 10, in Lane County.
Rob was born Sept. 25, 1977, in Oak Harbor, Washington.
Rob was a beautiful red headed boy that lived for adventure. In his young adult life, he loved to travel, eventually settling in Oregon. He enjoyed food and cooking, music and spending time with friends. He always had a hug for anyone he knew. He made his career blowing glass. He was always creative and found joy in his work.
Rob is survived by: his parents, Sheila and Marty Couchman; siblings, Nikki (Kenny) May and Kevin Plummer; niece, Corey; and nephew, Amory; as well as many aunts, uncles, and the friends he considered family. He was loved and loved many.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Plummer.
Rob has been celebrated by friends and the celebration of his life will continue with his family at a later date.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
