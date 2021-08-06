Pollock, Clarence W. 1914-2021

POWHATTAN, Kan. Clarence Warren Pollock, age 107, of Powhattan, passed to Gods Heavenly Kingdom on July 30, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family.
He was born March 10, 1914, in Tingley, Iowa, son of Rev. Clarence Amander and Alida May Belle (Warren) Pollock.
He was a graduate of Sterling College (1936), and later attended Kansas State, Emporia State and Kansas University.
Clarence married Myrtle Elizabeth Richards on Dec. 29, 1938, in the Topeka home of her parents, William and Grace (Kean) Richards, and settled in Powhattan on Dec. 31, 1938. Clarence taught at Powhattan High School for 40 1/2 years, until 1979. He combined his teaching with farming in the early 1950s.
Clarence and Myrtle were married for 61 years, until she passed away on Sept. 27, 2001.
Clarence served on the Kickapoo Housing Authority, Powhattan Fire Department, NEK-CAP, Brown County Developmental Services and other organizations. He was a Methodist Conference member and an active Gideon.
He kept score for Powhattan High School basketball games and moved the down marker for football games. He was a Scout Master, Sunday School Teacher, Church Youth Leader and Foster Parent.
Clarence was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Myrtle; brother, Robert; sisters, Margaret Palmer, Elizabeth Eurich, and Esther Pollock; as well as great-grandchild, William Allen Pollock.
Survived by: five children: Jim (Ada Smith), William (Sharilyn Jahnke), Susan (Tom) Gibb, Elizabeth, David; 11 grandchildren: Xela (William) Batchelder, Benjamin (Stacy) Pollock, Sarah (Jody) Fox, Jeremy (Rachel) Pollock, Jonathan (Kayla) Pollock, Luke (Camille) Pollock, Noah Pollock, Rachel (Jarod) Rhea, Rebekah (Jefferson) Black, Daniel Gibb and Michael (Melanie) Gibb; and by 37 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions: Gideons International or Sterling College, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Powhattan United Methodist Church.
Please remember the family with a note to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
