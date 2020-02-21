OZAWKIE, Kan. Kyler Michael Postma, 16, Ozawkie, formerly of Effingham, Kansas, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
He was born Aug. 19, 2003, in Horton, Kansas.
Celebration of life service held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Jefferson West High School gymnasium, Meriden, Kansas.
Family will be receiving friends at 9 a.m.
Flowers can be sent to:
R & S Maintenance, 7057 K4 Highway, Meriden, KS 66512 785-249-6648.
www.dishon-maple-chaney.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
