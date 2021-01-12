Laveta Pearl Prawl, 98, of Hiawatha, died Jan. 8, 2021, at Highland Healthcare, Highland, Kansas.
Laveta was born May 9, 1923, in Leona, Kansas, the daughter of Floyd and Flora (Richter) Shaffer. She attended country schools prior to graduating from Highland High School and one year at Highland Community College. She worked in St. Joseph, Missouri.
She married George Emil Prawl, June 1, 1946, at Severance, Kansas. In later years she was bookkeeper for Prawls Conoco service station in Hiawatha. He died in 2013.
Mrs. Prawl was a member of the Rebekah Lodge in Hiawatha. She enjoyed sewing, reading and fishing with George.
Survivors include two sons, Stephen (Marlis) Prawl of Lincoln, Nebraska, Jerry Prawl of Ventura, California; a daughter, Eileen Koppa of Robinson, Kansas; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Eldon Prawl in Independence, Missouri.
Laveta was also preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Gene Koppa in 2011; a sister, Della Lou Prawl; and two grandchildren.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland after 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, and until 1:30 Wednesday when the family goes in procession to Oak Hill Cemetery, Severance for graveside services. Tim Champ will officiate.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Laveta Prawl Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
PLEASE OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MASKS REQUIREMENTS
As published in the Hiawatha World.
