Prawl, Mary L. 1928-2021

DENTON, Kan. Mary Louise (Moore) Harness Prawl passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2021, at the age of 92. She was a life-long resident of Doniphan County and lived in Denton for the last 50 years.
Mary was born in Highland, Kansas, on Dec. 18, 1928, to parents Owen J. and A. Maurine (Dobson) Moore. She was the sixth of a family of nine children. She grew up on the family farm near Iowa Point and attended Martin Country and Iowa Point schools.
She married Clarence L. Harness in 1945, and they had three sons. Mary was a homemaker and worked various jobs at Noma Lights and Whitaker Cable in St. Joseph, Wilde Tool in Hiawatha, and the nursing home in Highland. She enjoyed trail rides and was a member of Highland Saddle Club with Charles when he was young. She married Samuel L. Prawl in 1970, and they remained together until his death in 2003.
Mary taught herself to play the guitar and piano in her youth. She played the guitar at country school socials and the Iowa Point Church. She was a life-long member of the Loretta Lynn Fan Club and identified with self-taught country musicians of her time. Her sons and grandkids knew not to call and interrupt As the World Turns. Her color was turquoise. She loved following the lives of her children, grandchildren, and family. She and Gramps (Sam Prawl) were usually the first people in the stands for every school play, recital, and ball game for the grandkids. She enjoyed family dinners, rodeos, and drives to Squaw Creek after Sunday dinner.
She is survived by her sister, Elsie Virginia Austin; three sons, Preston (Janet) Harness, Stephen (Meria) Harness, and Charles Harness; six grandchildren, Merideth (Shane) McEntire, Courtney (Niels) Harness Klok, Hilary (Daniel) Roberto, Crystal (Neal) Hontz, Lesley (Eliot) Smith, and Shane Harness; as well as six great-grandchildren who loved their GG.
She was proceeded in death by her spouse; parents; brothers, Charles and Warren Moore; and sisters, Elizabeth Liermann, Minnie Penn, Dorothy Hickok, Hester Rukavina, and Laura Ruth Cox.
Arrangements are being handled by Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Highland. A private burial will take place at the Highland Cemetery. Cards and memorial contributions in her name may be sent to the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
