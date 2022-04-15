Prawl, Nancy 1942-2022

Nancy Prawl, 80, of Hiawatha, died April 12, 2022, at Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas.
She was born Feb. 26, 1942, in Kansas City, Kansas, second of four children of Chester Earl Jacobs and Martha Louise Laverentz.
In 1949, the family moved to Hiawatha and she lived her entire life here. Nancy graduated from Hiawatha High School, class of 1961. She attended one year at St. Lukes School of Nursing in Kansas City and returned to Hiawatha and met Frank Reynolds, Jr. They were married April 24, 1962. To this union, a daughter Penny was born. They later divorced.
Nancy was elected Register of Deeds of in 1976, and took office on January 11, 1977. She retired in Dec. of 2003, after serving the citizens of Brown County for 27 years. During her time in office, she implemented many changes in the Register of Deeds office during her 27 years. All the while, she worked for Frank Davis with Town & County Ambulance Service as a paramedic for many years. Continuing service to her community, she also served as the Red Cross representative for a number of years.
Nancy married Philip Prawl in 1989. They were later divorced. She went to work for Finley Miller Law in 2005 as an abstractor; when the attorneys retired and it became Finley Miller Title LLC, she continued working for the firm. She retired Dec. 31, 2021. She loved her girls at the office and was like a mom to them.
She is survived by: her daughter, Penny of Hiawatha; grandson, Nick Milroy of Hiawatha; she is also survived by: a sister and a brother, Kathy (Don) Griffith of Holton, Kansas and Bill Jacobs of Hiawatha.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Rosalie Wilson.
A celebration of Nancys life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, with Kevin Rea officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call Thursday afternoon until 5 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brown County Genealogical Society, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
A special message or words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
