Prohaska, Mary Jane 1930-2021

Mary Jane (Jane) Prohaska, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 12, 2021, in Manhattan, Kansas.
She was a long-time resident of Hiawatha, but had been in long-term care at Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan due to health issues, including chronic kidney disease.
Jane was born on June 8, 1930, in Everest, Kansas, to Henry John (Henry) and Pauline Cecilia (Polly) (Zeller) Kuckelman.
Jane married John Joseph Prohaska on Nov. 28, 1953, in Everest, at All Saints Catholic Church. John predeceased her on May 6, 1996.
Jane was also preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Robert and Vernon Kuckelman; and daughter, Linda.
She is survived by: four children: Michael (Mary); Mark (Mai); Kathryn (Christopher) and Julie (Michael); 10 grandchildren; and seven greatgrandchildren.
Jane was a graduate of Everest High School in Everest, Kansas. After high school
she entered nurses training and became an RN Jane worked for over 30 years as an RN, starting at the Atchison, Kansas Hospital, then at the Hiawatha Community Hospital and later in her nursing career at long-term care facilities in Hiawatha.
She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Hiawatha.
Jane was an accomplished musician in her early years. She played the piano, organ, clarinet and violin and had a beautiful soprano voice. Jane loved to read, especially science fiction and mystery books. She was also an avid gardener, and enjoyed many years after her retirement as an RN in her gardens, growing beautiful flowers and lots of tomatoes and zucchini. She designed and built not only a rock waterfall for her yard, but also a brick patio and sidewalk.
Jane enjoyed having pets around her and had a number of cats, dogs and canaries over the years. In her later years, Janes dog Pixie, followed by her rescue dog, Rosie, were not only her loyal companions but also her ears, helping her know what was going on around her when her hearing loss became profound.
She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Jane lived a good long life with many blessings. May she rest in peace.
A Rosary at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, followed by graveside services at Mount Hope Cemetery.
A memorial Mass celebrating Janes life will be held in the spring at St. Ann
Catholic Church on her birthday, June 8, 2022, when the flowers Jane loved are back in bloom.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church or the Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South 7th St., 66434.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
