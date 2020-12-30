Puvogel, Kevin D. 1968-2020

Kevin D. Puvogel, 52, of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 23, 2020.
He was born March 16, 1968, at Hiawatha and graduated from Hiawatha High School with the class of 1987 and NCK Tech at Beloit, Kansas, with a welding degree. Kevin held positions at Pizza Hut, Flair Fold, Golden Eagle, and Crosswinds. For the past number of years, Kevin was working as a bulk mail route carrier which included Hiawatha and surrounding towns before recently transferring to the Kansas City area.
Survivors include: parents, Art and Linda Jimeson, of Hiawatha; brothers, Jason (Amy) Puvogel of Corning, Kansas, Terry (LeeAnn) Jimeson of Hiawatha, Tom (Krista) Jimeson of Belmont, Ohio; sisters, Candy Cole of Hiawatha, Margie (Joe) Lehmkuhl of Lenexa, Kansas; with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He also is survived by his longtime friend Jimmy Scott of Hiawatha.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Roy Puvogel; grandparents, Donnal Tony and Thelma Curtis, Herman and Mable Puvogel.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Chapel Oaks. Cheryl Mishler will officiate. Cremation will follow with family inurnment at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kevin Puvogel Memorial Fund to be designated later sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Please remember the family during this critical time in our community by sending a card or special message to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED
The service will be livestreamed at Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.