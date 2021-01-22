Puvogel, Loretta J. 1932-2021

Loretta Jane Retta Puvogel, of Maple Grove Apartments of Hiawatha, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 19, 2021, at Maple Heights Nursing Home, at the age of 88.
She was born in Doniphan County, Sep. 22, 1932, the daughter of Norman LeRoy and Edra Fay Johnson Ptomey and was adopted when she was three months old by Paul and Esther Ptomey Owen. She grew up in the Morrill-Hamlin area where she attended school, graduating from Hamlin High School with the class of 1950. She was working as a nurse aide at the Horton Hospital when she met her future husband, Raymond Henry Puvogel. They soon married March 25, 1951, at Hiawatha and have lived all of their married life here where they raised their family. She was a stay at home mom prior to her working at Johnson Locker Plant. She and Ray owned and operated a burger shop in Hiawatha a few years, prior to her babysitting for several Hiawatha families through the years. Retta worked as a cook for the Hiawatha Country Club for a number of years before retiring. Being a farm girl she was always willing to try anything once.
Retta was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Hiawatha. There were three couples that enjoyed getting together and they had so much fun, playing cards, or talking and laughing. She had a bubbly personality and a laugh that was contagious.
Survivors include her husband, Ray, of the home; three daughters, Paula Schif (Scott) of Westminster, Colorado, Mary Kay Davies (Kevin) of Savannah, Missouri, Jane Wagoner (Steve) of Leavenworth, Kansas; a sister, Virginia Falk, of Silver Lake, Kansas; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; niece and nephews.
Retta was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Steven Puvogel, in 1994; three brothers, Don, Dennis and Tom Ptomey; and a sister, Delora Toby.
A Celebration of Rettas life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at the First Baptist Church in Hiawatha. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 10 a.m. Friday where the family will meet from 5 until 7 that evening.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Please remember the family during this critical time with a card or note of remembrance www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Masks and social distancing required.
Funeral home facebook page for live streaming: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & . As published in the Hiawatha World.
