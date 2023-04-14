Raymond Henry Puvogel, 95, of Hiawatha, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, April 8, 2023, surrounded by family.

Ray was born on Dec. 25, 1927, to Richard and Ida (Brandt) Puvogel in Hiawatha, where he spent nearly his entire life. He graduated from Hamlin High School in 1946. On March 25, 1951, Ray married the love of his life, Loretta Jane (Retta) Owen. Together they raised 3 daughters and 1 son. Ray had many occupations throughout his long life; farmer, grain elevator operator, and most notably owner of Puvogel Construction from 1980 until 2013. His son Steve, son in laws, grandsons, and granddaughter, worked by his side at some point in their lives. Rays handy work is still visible all over the area, especially in the trim and finishings of the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Hiawatha, the renovation of the Framke Funeral Home (now Chapel-Oaks in Hiawatha), and the construction of the Maple Winds Apartment Complex in Hiawatha.

