Raymond Henry Puvogel, 95, of Hiawatha, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, April 8, 2023, surrounded by family.
Ray was born on Dec. 25, 1927, to Richard and Ida (Brandt) Puvogel in Hiawatha, where he spent nearly his entire life. He graduated from Hamlin High School in 1946. On March 25, 1951, Ray married the love of his life, Loretta Jane (Retta) Owen. Together they raised 3 daughters and 1 son. Ray had many occupations throughout his long life; farmer, grain elevator operator, and most notably owner of Puvogel Construction from 1980 until 2013. His son Steve, son in laws, grandsons, and granddaughter, worked by his side at some point in their lives. Rays handy work is still visible all over the area, especially in the trim and finishings of the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Hiawatha, the renovation of the Framke Funeral Home (now Chapel-Oaks in Hiawatha), and the construction of the Maple Winds Apartment Complex in Hiawatha.
In addition to his working years, Ray also served in the Kansas Army National Guard, 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery Division in Hiawatha from 1949 until 1952, when he was discharged at the rank of SGT, he farmed for 10 years in the Hamlin area before moving to Hiawatha. Ray was the assistant manager at the Ben Franklin Store, sales and repair for Davies Implement, and the Streib & Son Service Shop, and a self-employed carpenter, all of Hiawatha.
Ray and Retta were longtime members of the First Baptist Church of Hiawatha. Ray served for several years as a deacon and trustee, where he built many strong, long lasting, relationships. In later years, he returned to serve on the trustee board, where he was instrumental in the construction of the new Family Life Center. He enjoyed putting together puzzles, playing card games, and his most important pastime was spending time with his family. His greatest joy and accomplishment was the strong family he and Retta built.
Survivors include his three daughters: Paula Rake (Dennis) of Lake Lotawanna, Missouri, Mary Kay Davies (Kevin) of Savannah, Missouri and Jane Wagoner (Steve) of Leavenworth, Kansas, 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren (with another due in July), and many nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Retta in 2021; son, Steven Puvogel in 1994, and two brothers and four sisters.
A Celebration of Rays Eternal Life is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Hiawatha. Pastor James Callaway will officiate.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 12 noon until 6 p.m. Thursday. The family will greet friends from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Baptist Church sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
