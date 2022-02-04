William D. Pyle
William D. "Billy" Pyle, formerly of the Morrill and Sabetha area, died Jan. 21, 2022, at the age of 66 .
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Della Larson and in March of 2021, his son, David.
He is survived by his wife Terrie and daughter, Melissa Pyle of Topeka, and his sister, Diane Pyle of Lawrence, Kansas.
Bill graduated from Morrill Grade School in 1969 and Sabetha High School in 1973. He attended Emporia State College and graduated with a BS in Chemistry in Dec. 1976.
Bill was a chemist and worked in a laboratory in Kansas City, and State of Kansas, Dept. of Health and Environment, and then as a Forensic Scientist for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, in Great Bend, Kansas. He also worked in Austin, Texas with the Environmental Protection Agency Hazardous Materials Repository working with chemical standards. In 1984 he began work with Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant near Burlington, Kansas as a computer scientist. He began a career with Canberra Industries as a computer scientist in 1990 and lived in Chicago, Ilinois; and in 1998 moved to Connecticut. He eventually was able to work out of his home in Lawrence and later Topeka, Kansas until the time of his death, as a computer analyst for chemistry and physics software application.
Most of this work was creating data base software which tracked results from chemistry labs and from gamma spectroscopy. This software was supplied throughout the world to universities, power plants, test labs, and government facilities. At one time, Bill was traveling over 28 weeks out of the year throughout Europe and the United States.
Bill also taught occasional classes at the college level and customized software. Bill was a born-again Christian.
Family visitation will be at the Dove Cremation and Funeral Chapel in Topeka, Kansas Feb. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be Feb. 5, at 10 a.m. at the chapel and burial at the Sabetha Cemetery following the service, at approximately12:30 p.m. Rev. Cheryl Mishler will officiate. Condolences may be sent in care of the funeral home. As published in the Hiawatha World.
