Quinn, Melissa A. 1991-2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. Melissa Ann Quinn, born in Pullman, Washington on Oct. 16, 1991, died in Hutchinson, Kansas, on June 23, 2022 after an extended battle with pneumonia.
Melissa never used words, but always found ways to bring joy to the people around her. She used her eyes to convey love, grace, and forgiveness. Melissa enjoyed being with people and remembered everyone who took time to talk to her.
She was always ready to share a kiss and a smile. Melissa especially loved music, puppies, ice cream, giving high fives, and Sunday afternoon naps.
Those who will miss her the most are her parents, Randy and Ronda Quinn; her siblings, Jason (Katrina) Kemper, Tonya (Justin) Woolery, Mariah (R.J.) Quinn, and Jesse Quinn; her grandfather, Ken (Connie) Quinn; close friend, Amanda Geniuk; as well as nieces, nephews, caregivers, and her church family.
The Rev. Mik King and Keith Anglemyer will lead us in a celebration of her life at First United Methodist Church in El Dorado, Kansas, on Tuesday, June 28 at 1 pm.
In lieu of a visitation, her family invites you to join them at the church for an Ice Cream Social in her honor on Monday from 6 to 8 pm. Private inurnment will take place in Neodesha, Kansas.
The family suggests making donations in her memory to Capper Foundation, 622 N Haverhill Road, El Dorado, Kansas 67042.
Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Melissa at www.carlsonkirbymorris. com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
