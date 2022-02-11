Rahe, Cora L. 1937-2022

Cora Lee Rahe, 84, Hiawatha, passed away early Saturday morning, Feb. 5, 2022, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, following a fall at her home. Her family was at her side.
Cora Lee was born on Aug. 3, 1937, at her family home in Enosdale, Kansas, to Thomas Ezekiel and Gladys Mae Lee Huffman. She was one of 10 children. She spent her early years in Enosdale, beginning school there at a one-room school house.
Her father died when she was young and eventually her mother moved the family to nearby Washington, Kansas. Cora Lee attended school at Washington, leaving school just before graduation due to a serious car accident.
She was a long-time member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha, where she forged many friendships and worshipped regularly.
Cora Lee was a hard worker. Throughout her life, she worked many jobs: waitress, cook, donut maker, paper carrier and factory worker. As she aged, she embarked on another career, cleaning houses and helping older people in the community stay in their homes by providing cleaning and errand services. She loved helping people. She held many jobs, but being a mom and grandma were the most important. She enjoyed going to her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids activities, going out to eat at the casino and working in her yard, tending her flowers and lawn.
She had a lot of health setbacks in recent years, but as recently as last fall, you could still find her happily working in her yard. In earlier years, she loved riding bikes with her family, walking with her brother-in-law, Reuben and bowling on local bowling teams.
After she retired and had time to do so, she loved to read. She would sit in the sun on her deck or by a sunny window inside and read for hours.
Cora Lee brought joy to so many over the course of her life. As a Gray Lady, she volunteered for years at a local nursing home calling numbers for BINGO weekly. She was funny. She was caring and loving. She was a willing worker, anytime help was needed. Cora Lee spoke her mind. She was a straight talker and you always knew where you stood with her. She could, and might if provoked, cuss like a sailor. She loved country music, especially George Jones and Conway Twitty. Her radio was always on and tuned to KNZA. Saturday nights would find her staying up late to watch country music and polka dancing on TV.
She married Wilmer (Bill) Gene Rahe on Feb. 18, 1961, in Linn, Kansas. They lived in Washington County until they moved to Hiawatha, in 1969. Bill preceded her in death in Aug. 2019.
Cora Lee leaves behind a host of survivors to mourn her passing: children: Brenda Rahe of Ramstein, Germany, Bill Rahe (Traci) of Morrill, Kansas, Bob Rahe (Wendy) of Hiawatha, Pam Twombly (Jerry) of Highland, Kansas and Sandy Paden (Rodney) of Horton, Kansas; grandchildren: Taylor Rahe (Candice), Camryn Rahe, Aubrey Rahe, Kora Twombly, Kaley Twombly, Meranda Hoose (Chris), David Paden (Jessica), Katy Paden (Jared Pickman), Nick Meyer and Colby Meyer; great-grandchildren: Waylon Rahe, Hadley Rahe, Carlee Paden, Amelia Paden, Everly Paden, Aidan Hoose and Draven Hoose; sisters: Donis Woods of Taos, New Mexico, Sharon Werner of Washington, Kansas and Karen Hildebrandt of Rossville, Kansas; sister-in-law: Pauline Huffman of Marysville, Kansas; and a multitude of nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Tommy Huffman; sisters: Betty Boerger, Doris Szopenske, Barbara Madsen, Janet Hollmann and Mary Lou Huffman (in infancy).
A celebration of Cora Lees life is planned for 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Zion Lutheran Church, Hiawatha, with Pastor Michael Dunaway officiating.
Lunch will follow in the church basement.
Cremation will follow services.
Private family inurnment will be at a later date, at the Linn Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, where the family will meet with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. that evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Zion Lutheran Church, the Linn Cemetery, or the Enosdale Cemetery, sent in care of the funeral home at 124 S. 7th Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
