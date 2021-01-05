Rahe, Peggy S. 1933-2020

Peggy Sue (Timme) Rahe, 87, of Hiawatha, died peacefully at the Hiawatha Hospital on Wednesday morning Dec. 30, 2020.
Peggy was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 30, 1933, and grew up in Linn, Kansas, the daughter of the late William (Bill) and Elsie (Hornbostel) Timme.
She graduated from Linn High School in 1951. Peggy married Leonard Rahe on May 10, 1953, at Linn. He preceded her in death. They made Hiawatha their home nearly all of their married life. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha.
Peggy enjoyed sewing, reading, and was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals. In her childrens younger years, she enjoyed attending their sporting events as well as any concerts, productions, and other activities. In later years she enjoyed her time with her grandchildren and as GG (Great Grandma) to her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons, Randy Rahe (Nola) of St. Augustine, Florida, John Rahe (Heidi) of Rensselaer, Indiana, Dr. Brad Rahe (Megan) of Holton, Kansas; two daughters, Tammy Sisk (Scott) of Hiawatha, Sandy Lewis of St. Joseph, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a Memorial Service will be held in the spring.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434, who is assisting the family.
Please remember the family during this critical time in our community by sending a card or special message to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
