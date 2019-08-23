Rahe, Wilmer G.

HIAWATHA, Kan. Wilmer G. Bill Rahe, of Hiawatha, with family by his side, passed away Friday afternoon, Aug. 16, 2019, at Two Timbers, in Highland.
Bill was born Dec. 3, 1936, at Linn, Kansas, one of 13 children born to Edwin and Hulda Meyer Rahe.
He was raised and educated in Linn, where he graduated from high school with the class of 1956.
Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Alaska, discharged at the rank of airman second class in Oct. 1960.
Bill worked construction all of his life, first in Washington County and upon moving to Hiawatha where he worked for Atland Construction for a number of years.
He started Rahe Construction in 1979, until slowing down in 2013.
Church was very important to Bill. He was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church, of Hiawatha, where he had served as trustee of the Church for a number of years.
He enjoyed coaching his sons baseball teams and girls softball teams.
Spending time with family was important as he came from a big family as the boys like to fish together on the Blue River and hunted together.
This became a tradition with his family as he enjoyed much the same by fishing and hunting with his sons, grandsons, and nephews.
Bill enjoyed watching and supporting his children in all of their activities.
He enjoyed watching sports of all kinds on television, especially baseball (even though he wouldnt admit it.)
He married Cora Lee Huffman on Feb. 18, 1961, at Linn.
They lived in Washington County until 1969, when they moved to Hiawatha to make their home. She survives at home.
Other survivors include: his sons, Billy Rahe (Traci), of Morrill, Kansas, and Bob Rahe (Wendy), of Hiawatha; daughters, Brenda Rahe, of Ramstein, Germany, Pam Twombly (Jerry), of Highland, and Sandy Paden (Rodney), of Horton; brother, Eddie Rahe (Loretta), of Topeka, Kansas; sisters, Nola McAfee, of South Elgin, Illinois, and Marilyn Wiese, of Linn; 10 grandchildren: Taylor Rahe, Camryn Rahe, Aubrey Rahe, Kora Twombly, Kaley Twombly, Nick Meyer, Colby Meyer, Meranda Hoose, David Paden and Katy Paden; and a great-grandson, Waylon Rahe .
He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Lester, Lavern, Raymond, Leonard, Richard and Norman; and sisters, Alice Spreer, Mary Lange and Elva Rahe.
A Celebration of Bills life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, in Hiawatha, with Pastor Michael Dunaway officiating.
Military honors, a courtesy of the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
Lunch will follow in the Church basement.
Cremation will follow services.
Private family inurnment at a later date at the Linn Cemetery.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, after 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
The family will meet with friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Zion Lutheran Church or Linn Cemetery, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
