John Clinton Rainwater, 89, of Hiawatha, passed away Wednesday evening, July 27, 2022, at Amberwell Health Hiawatha.
John was born Feb. 25, 1933, in Leona, Kansas, one of four children of Clinton and Mary Emily Sharp.
At an early age, the family moved to a farm west of Bendena, Kansas. He graduated from Bendena High School in 1951, and had attended St. Benedict College in Atchison, Kansas.
John served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, where he was stationed in Germany with the First Infantry Division.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Hiawatha, lifetime member of Homer-White American Legion Post #66, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1507. John was also a lifetime member of the Hiawatha Masonic Lodge #35, AF&AM, Mount Horeb Chapter #43, Washington Council #2 and the Hiawatha Commandry #13.
He married Virginia Gustafson June 16, 1957, at Grace Lutheran Church in Osage City, Kansas. To this union, three children were born: Michael, Ronald and Ruth.
Survivors include: his wife, Virginia; two sons, Michael Rainwater (Wilma) and Ron Rainwater (Susan); and Ruth Rainwater Licon (Jesus); six grandchildren: Leigh Ann, Tanner, and Walker Rainwater, Allen John Rainwater, Samantha and Alley Licon; and five great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Alberta Jones, Elaine Myers; and a brother, Lewis Rainwater.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First United Methodist Church General Fund, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
