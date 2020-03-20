Ranck, Clovis J. 1951-2020

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas Clovis James Ranck, 69 of Grand Prairie, passed away with family by his bedside, Thursday evening, Feb. 13, 2020.
Clovis was born to Robert and Rebecca (Gibbs) Ranck, on Feb. 4, 1951, in Sabetha, Kansas.
He served in the US Air Force, then made his home in Texas.
Clovis married Donna Jean Sledge, Aug. 13, 1983, in Irving, Texas.
He married Melodie Susan Esselstrom, June 28, 2009, in Hurst, Texas.
Preceded in death by: his father, Robert Lee Ranck; and wife, Jean.
He is survived by: wife, Melodie, of the home; son, Jason Ranck; and two grandchildren, Drew and Abby, of Lewisville, Texas; his mother, Rebecca Becky (John) Spaight, of Hiawatha, Kansas; brothers, Melvin Lee (Rose) Ranck, of Prosper, Texas, and David (Tamsen) Thistle-hawk Ranck, of Brighton, Colorado; sister, Debra Deb (Gene) Atland, of Hiawatha; two half brothers, Darryl (Brenda) Ranck, of Canon City, Colorado, and Daniel (Debbie) Losli, in Florida; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service: Monday, March 23, 2020, at Homefront Church.
Interment at DWF National Cemetery, in Dallas, Texas. As published in the Hiawatha World.
