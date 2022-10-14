SOUTH BOSTON, Va. Delores Dee Gay Pierson Raney of South Boston, Virginia, passed away on Oct. 9, 2022.

Born on her fathers farm next to the Iowa Indian Reservation in White Cloud, Kansas, in 1931, Dee was the eleventh child of Ernest Orem and Ethel Thrailkill Pierson. Her dad was a good friend of Chief White Cloud and Dee remembers going to several powwows in her early years. They later moved to a farm near Hiawatha, Kansas, where Dee attended a one room country school and then later Hiawatha High School in town.

