Reber, Lyle L. 1943-2021

TOPEKA, Kan. Lyle E. Reber, 77, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021.
He was born June 17, 1943. His parents were Ross and Emma Reber of Morrill, Kansas.
He was a 1962 graduate of Morrill Rural High School and a 1979 graduate of California State University, Long Beach.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by: his sister, Janice (Oliver) Bennett; his nephew, James (Mindy) Bennett; his niece, Rebecca Bennett and her husband, Russ Mehl; two great nephews, Oliver and Graham Bennett; and many extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Topeka Rescue Mission or Harvesters.
Lyles full obituary may be read and condolences sent online to Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW independence Ave., Topeka, KS 66608.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
