Reber, Lyle L. 1943-2021

TOPEKA, Kan. Lyle E. Reber, 77, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was born June 17, 1943.
His parents were Ross and Emma Reber of Morrill, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sister, Janice (Oliver) Bennett; his nephew, James (Mindy) Bennett; his niece, Rebecca Bennett and her husband Russ Mehl; and two great-nephews, Oliver and Graham Bennett; and many extended family members and friends.
Memorial service will be on July 24, 2021, at Parker Price Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. located at 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka, KS 66608.
Graveside service will be at Morrill Cemetery in Morrill, Kansas at 2:30 p.m. to follow.
Memorials are suggested to the Topeka Rescue Mission or Harvesters and sent in care of Parker Price Funeral Home.
Please visit www.parkerpricefh.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
