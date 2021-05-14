Reetz, Bonnie J. 1938-2021

Graveside memorial services will be held for Bonnie J. Reetz, 83, of Hiawatha, at 11 a.m. May 24, 2021, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha. Pastor Darlene Sheffer, of Zion United Methodist Church, will officiate. Inurnment will follow.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brown County Humane Society sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Bonnie died May 2, 2021 at Amberwell Hiawatha surrounded by family. As published in the Hiawatha World.
