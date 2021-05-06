Reetz, Bonnie J. 1938-2021

Bonnie J. Reetz, 83, of Hiawatha, was born on a farm outside of White Cloud, Kansas, on Feb. 23, 1938, to Woodrow and Hazel (Lear) Bryan. She passed away on May 2, 2021.
Bonnie graduated from Robinson High School with the Class of 1956. She then attended Kansas State University and received her Bachelors degree in Home Economics. Bonnie was a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed being creative with her sewing. Her time at Kansas State turned her into an avid K-State fan, and she was rarely seen without purple.
Owning and operating the Inn Shoppe clothing store in downtown Hiawatha was an integral part of Bonnies life. She later was the Director of the Hiawatha Chamber of Commerce and worked at the Brown County Historical Societys Ag Museum. Bonnie had a love for history and sharing her expertise with others.
Bonnie cared for those around her. Being an animal lover, she had many pets throughout her lifetime- dogs, cats, horses you name it! She took pride in caring for every one of them. Aside from caring for her animals, one of Bonnies greatest joys was hearing about her great nieces and nephews and their accomplishments.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lu Hallauer; brother- in-law, Warren Pray; and companion Ray Hatt.
Survivors include a brother, Jerry (Wanda) Bryan of Hiawatha; sister, Bea Pray of Estero, Florida; brother-in-law, Virgil Hallauer; niece, Michelle (John) Wright; nephews, Rick (Deb) Bryan, Terry Hallauer, and Von Hallauer; and six great-nieces and nephews.
Friends may call beginning Monday at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home and sign the register book, view pictures, and remember Bonnie. Family graveside services will be held at later date at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brown County Humane Society sent in care of funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Those wishing to leave a note or remembrance for the family can be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
