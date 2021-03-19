Reimond, Edwina M. 1950-2021

ROBINSON, Kan. Edwina Mary Reimond was born Feb. 21, 1950, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, to Edward and Berniece (Snidach) Reimond and passed away very unexpectedly at her Robinson, Kansas, farm home on March 12, 2021.
Edwina grew up in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. Her dad passed from a cerebral hemorrhage a few months before she was born. Edwinas mother went on to raise the four children on her own with the help of Aunt Helen and Uncle Henry Kaleida. Edwina was baptized into the Catholic faith and continued being a faithful Christian the rest of her life. Growing up, Edwina had her older brothers, Gerard and Sylvester, and sister, Andrea, and cousins, Rose Marie, Philip, and Kenny Kaleida, as playmates along with several neighbor children.
Graduating from Mt. Saint Gallitzin High School in Baden, Pennsylvania, in 1968, Edwina followed her two brothers to Kansas. Both brothers came to Kansas on basketball scholarships, but Edwina, wanting to strike out on her own, chose neither of her brothers schools and went on to attend Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, graduating in 1972 with a degree in Elementary Education specializing in Special Education.
Looking for a teaching position, Edwina found herself in NE Kansas. While teaching for the Midway-Denton School District, Edwina lived in the country with two teacher friends and her Irish Setters, Shane and Charity, and two little pups Autumn and Ginger.
As she went through life, Edwina was known by many as a dog whisperer. Her love for animals was without question and she is known to have had over 40 dogs and cats spanning throughout her lifetime, although not all at one time. After teaching special education and fifth grade in Doniphan County for several years, she left education for a few years and became a sales rep. Deciding sales was not for her, she went to truck driving school to become an over the road truck driver. She graduated from truck driving school, earned her CDL and hit the road for a bit. Edwina then returned to teaching and spent 13 years teaching third grade At Kickapoo Nation School in Powhattan, Kansas. While teaching in Powhattan, she and her students won a national award for an outdoor vegetable and flower garden they had created.
After leaving education for the final time, Edwina started her benevolent associations. She delivered meals on wheels for Doniphan County for the past 17 years, worked with the Doniphan County Food Pantry when it was in Highland, and for several years drove veterans to their medical appointments in Leavenworth, Topeka, and St. Joseph. For 45 years after moving to the farm outside of Robinson, Edwina was a friend, help mate of Dixies. They cared for and helped one another so much and for so long, that they were "adopted" by each others families.
Although she could be stubborn with a mind of her own, Edwina was one of the most gentle, kindest, compassionate, and loving souls that one could ever have hoped knowing. Her love of family, friends, children, and animals, and country life made her so down to earth and loved. She loved God and her faith remained strong. She could give sound advice when asked and tried to be the best and do her best in all things. Edwina is so loved by those who knew her. Her sudden and shocking passing had saddened all who knew her and has left them with a very big hole in their hearts.
Left to mourn Edwinas passing is her friend and companion, Dixie Westervelt of the home; her brother, Gerard and his wife Linda, and their children Jerilynn Burris, her husband Doug Burris, and their children Jack, Emmy, and Addy Burris. Nick Reimond, son of Gerard and Linda Reimond, and Christina Reimond (daughter of Sylvester) and his wife Darlene Reimond also remain to mourn. Edwina also leaves behind her sister, Andrea Yucius, and her husband, Paul Yucius.
Additional family left to remember Edwina includes cousins, Rose Marie McKenna, Phil Kaleida and wife Liz, and Ken Kaleida and wife Donna along with all their families. Nieces and nephews by heart to mourn their Aunt Winna are Amanda Bevis Hayes, her husband John, and son Harrison, and Nathan Bevis, his wife Jennifer, and daughter Isabel. Her for legged family Black Jack, Henry, and Quincy also miss her.
Edwina is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; brother, Sylvester; oldest sister, Judith; Aunt Helen and Uncle Henry; and special friends, Gene and Virgina Ruth and Don Westervelt, who introduced her as his other daughter.
All who know her will miss her radiating smile and comforting presence. She passed too soon and although our hearts are broken, she will always be a part of us.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The family will meet with friends starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning until time of services.
Services are planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the funeral home, with Jerry Petering of Highland, officiating. Cremation will follow services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Doniphan County Pet Rescue or Doniphan County Meals on Wheels sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, 66035.
Masks and Social Distancing Required.
Please remember the family with a card or note of remembrance sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Livestreaming thru the Facebook page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks. As published in the Hiawatha World.
