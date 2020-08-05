Reynolds, Audrey 1941-2020

FAIRVIEW, Ks. Audrey Jolene Reynolds, 78, of Fairview, Kansas, passed away August 2, 2020, at Maple Heights, Hiawatha Kansas.
She was born September 23, 1941, to Virgil & Fern (Brown) Bunch in Barnard, Kansas. Jolene grew up at the Barnard-Lincoln communities where she attended school and graduated from Lincoln High School.
Jolene married Paul Reynolds, May 5, 1990, at Fairview. She worked a number of years for USD #415 at Hiawatha, in the cafeteria at the grade and high schools, and later for Sac & Fox Casino of Fairview. They have made their home at Fairview where Paul survives.
Also surviving are: two sons, Ronald and Tim McPherson of Fairview; twi stepsons, Paul Reynolds, Jr (Penny) of Alexandria, Virgina and Wade Reynolds (Injee) of Naples, Italy; stepdaughter, Leisa Lammers (Stephen) Muskogee, Oklahoma; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Russell Bunch (Barbara) of Kanopolis, Kansas; and a sister, Jeannie Fuqua of Garden City, Kansas.
She is preceded in death by: Mac McPherson and Paul Clark; her parents; one brother, Dick Bunch; and five sisters, Beth Ann Gamble, Ardith Modrow, Edna Ryan, Judy Shroeder, and Melba Bunch.
Jolene enjoyed her family, camping at the lake, her flowers, and occasional trips to the casino.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha from 10 until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Graveside services are planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, City Cemetery, Kanapolis, Kansas. Shane Spangler will officiate.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Paralyzed Veterans of America sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
