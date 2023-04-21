ROSWELL, Ga. Harlan Nick Newton Reynolds, Jr., was born May 28, 1937, in Horton, Kansas, because there was no hospital in Hiawatha, where the family lived. He passed away Oct. 31, 2022, in Wellstar North Fulton Hospital, in Roswell, Georgia.

He was the son of Harlan N. Reynolds and Katherine D. Zavitz. He was the grandson of Newton Reynolds, former mayor of Hiawatha, and owner of Newt Reynolds & Son, General Contractors, builders of commercial and residential buildings in Hiawatha, and surrounding areas for over 40 years.

