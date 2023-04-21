ROSWELL, Ga. Harlan Nick Newton Reynolds, Jr., was born May 28, 1937, in Horton, Kansas, because there was no hospital in Hiawatha, where the family lived. He passed away Oct. 31, 2022, in Wellstar North Fulton Hospital, in Roswell, Georgia.
He was the son of Harlan N. Reynolds and Katherine D. Zavitz. He was the grandson of Newton Reynolds, former mayor of Hiawatha, and owner of Newt Reynolds & Son, General Contractors, builders of commercial and residential buildings in Hiawatha, and surrounding areas for over 40 years.
At age 16, Dad married Peggy G. Abbott and had three children, Debra (Debi), Dirk, and Darla. They were married for 20 years.
He later married Francis Valiant Val Powell McBride who brought to their union her daughter Marian. They were married 30 years.
Nick was the name he preferred to go by. He got that name from his grandmother who wanted him to have a nickname, hence Nick. The family moved to many places throughout his younger years. His favorite places to live were Palm Springs, California and Desert Hot Springs, California. His parents had a pool hall in Desert Hot Springs where he became a very skilled pool player. He worked to pass those skills onto his kids, but only son Dirk came close to Dads skill level. Dad also cherished his times in Hiawatha and Morrill, Kansas, around his close-knit family. The Reynolds family has lived in the Robinson, Hiawatha, Morrill, and Fairview area over the past 175 years. The Reynolds extended family are the Peckinpaugh, Zavitz, and Lambertson.
Dad started in the grocery business at 16, that had his family moving from St. Joseph, Missouri, to Atchison, Kansas, to Topeka, Kansas, where he became manager of three different Safeway stores. He then moved to Hiawatha, his hometown, to open his own IGA store. He then moved to Greenville, Mississippi, then to Jackson, Mississippi, to become a partner in Paper Wholesale of Jackson and where he retired. Then he moved to Brookdale in Roswell, to be closer to his daughter, Darla and step-daughter Marian. Darla was his very capable and dedicated caregiver for five years until her passing.
Music was dads first loveattending operas, musicals, leading sing-a-longs at Lions Club meetings (where he also served two terms as president), participating and leading in Brookdale sing-a-longs, and having theatrical roles in Oklahoma and Bus Stop while in Mississippi. His next love was poetry. After discovering a poem his grandmother, Grace Peckinpaugh Reynolds had written in her teens, he found passion and talent for writing his own poems, sharing with his Brookdale poetry club, family, and friends.
Nick is survived by his brother, Steve Reynolds; daughter, Debra Debi Eskie (Dennis); step-daughter, Marian McBride Stelling (Jonathan); daughter-in-law, Laura Reynolds; granddaughters, Leah Eskie (Greg Anderson), Erin Merrill (Fred Curtis); grandson, Levi Reynolds (Lexi); granddaughters, Shelton and Samantha Stelling; step-granddaughter Ana Saldivar; great- grandchildren, Chyler and Chandi Eskie, Evangeline Evie and Elise Merrill; and step-great grandchildren, Logan and Chloe Schlosser and Miles Guick.
Preceding him in death is his first wife, Peggy Parker; his wife, Val Reynolds; son, Dirk Reynolds; daughter, Darla Urbantas; father, Harlan Reynolds; mother, Katherine Zavitz Reynolds Dawson; and sister-in-law, Sue Buhman Reynolds.
The service will be at 11 a.m. on April 29, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church, that Grandpa Newt Reynolds built.
Nick will be laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery following the service.
There will be a reception at First Presbyterian Church following the burial. All interested persons are invited.
Donations can be made in memory of Harlan N. Reynolds, Jr., to the First Presbyterian Church of Hiawatha.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.