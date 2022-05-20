Rhoton, Larry M. 1946-2022

Larry M. Rhoton, 75, of Hiawatha/Lawrence, Kansas, passed away on May 16, 2022, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital due to chronic medical conditions.
Larry was born in Fort Scott, Kansas, Dec. 27, 1946, and grew up in Bronson, Kansas, prior to attending Allen County Community College.
Larry graduated from Emporia State University with a degree in Business Management. He sold agricultural chemicals for several companies through the years.
It was at Emporia, Kansas, where he met Janet (Schooler) Rhoton and married in 1969. Larry loved to spend time with his family, fishing and hunting.
Larry accepted the Lord in the 70s. This was very important to him. He loved people, talking to others and sharing his faith. Larry and Janet were blessed with opportunities to travel and provide missionary support in Albania and Thailand.
Larry is preceded in death by: parents, Bill and Lucille (Dawson) Rhoton; Earl and sister, Lavine (Earl) Rhoton-Stipp; brother, CW and Juila Ann (Camac) Rhoton.
Larry is survived by: his wife, Janet (Schooler) Rhoton; three daughters: Jeff and Stephanie Rhoton-Davidson, Scott and Caroline Rhoton-Kunkel, Natalie Rhoton; grandchildren: Lauren Davidson-Tucker (Dakota), Brenna Davidson, Joseph Kunkel, Cariann Kunkel and Zachary Kunkel. Also surviving are nieces and nephews: Bob Rhoton (Debbie), Kathy Rhoton-Garlow (Gary), Terri Rhoton-Williams (Brian) and many other family and friends.
A Celebration of Larrys life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha. Pastor Larry Gray of St. Joseph, will officiate.
Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Mt. Zion Community, north of Hiawatha.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services Saturday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Will Go, Inc., sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
